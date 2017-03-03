[LISTEN] What the law says about admission of immigrant children in SA schools
Radio 702 | Children of immigrants have often been denied entry to schools in SA as they don’t have the required paperwork to apply.
CAPE TOWN – Children of immigrants have often been denied entry to schools in South Africa as they don’t have the required paperwork to apply, like birth certificates.
Earlier this week, the Centre for Child Law and Equal Education said this was a widespread problem.
The Centre for Child Law said it receives complaints of undocumented and refugee children being denied admission to schools at the beginning of every school year.
Karabo Ozah, an attorney at the Centre for Child Law, explains what the law says about these cases.
Listen to the audio for more details.
