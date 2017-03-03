Lekita Moore murder accused rejects eyewitness testimony, laughs in court
Cameron Wilson, aged 19, was arrested last year after 18-year-old Lekita Moore's body was found in Valhalla Park.
CAPE TOWN - A youth accused of five murders has refuted the testimony of an eyewitness to one of the killings.
Wilson, who is also standing trial in connection with attempted murder and rape charges, was out on bail in connection with a separate murder at the time.
On Thursday, Judge Chantel Fortuin reprimanded Wilson for laughing while a witness testified about the night his father was murdered.
Walleed Armien told the court he saw the accused and another man shoot at his father's car.
Armien says he was walking to his parent's house when his father Toyher Stober drove past him.
He says moments later, shots were fired.
Armien has testified he could clearly see the two attackers and identified the accused as one of them.
Stober was shot five times and died on the scene.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
