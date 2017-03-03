Guptas clueless on reported Bank of Baroda account closures

The family says they’ve received no official notification from the bank that it's going to close accounts over compliance issues.

JOHANNESBURG - There's no clarity on whether the last bank to hold accounts for the Gupta family is about to close them.

On Thursday, the Bloomberg News agency said the Bank of Baroda was going to close its Gupta accounts amid concerns that it wanted to properly comply with banking regulations.

But the family says they’ve received no official notification from the bank.

The Bank of Baroda's Johannesburg office says there is no one there who can comment.

If these accounts are closed, it may make it harder for the Gupta companies to pay their staff at Oakbay Investments and ANN7.

Early last year, the four big banks closed their accounts with the Guptas, while the Bank of China closed its accounts with the family in September, meaning the Bank of Baroda is the last bank to do business with them.

Bloomberg said it had three sources who believed the bank is closing these accounts because of compliance issues.

But Gupta family attorney Gert van der Merwe says they don't know what's happening.

“It might be information leaked from the bank or it could be untrue. It’s a bit premature to decide on that.”

Last year, court documents showed that R6.8 billion worth of transactions by the Guptas’ firms had been labelled as suspicious by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)