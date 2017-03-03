CT nanny accused of kidnapping expected in court

The woman disappeared with little Mogamat Noor Solomon in Strandfontein early Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Strandfontein woman is expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of a two-year-old boy.

The woman disappeared with little Mogamat Noor Solomon in Strandfontein early on Tuesday morning.

After an extensive search, both were found more than 24 hours later.

The woman, facing a charge of kidnapping, is due to make her first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court.

She was supposed to take the boy to hospital early on Tuesday morning for a checkup and treatment for eczema.

The boy's mother, Noorjahah Solomon, grew worried when she hadn't heard from the nanny by late that afternoon.

A search was then launched.

The toddler was found with the nanny at a drug house in an informal settlement in the area the following morning.

He was unharmed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)