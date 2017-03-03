Cosatu: Sassa grants crisis a political own-goal that smells of corruption

Cosatu says it will meet with the ANC to raise its unhappiness with Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s handling of the grants crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it will meet with the African National Congress (ANC) to raise its unhappiness with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s handling of the crisis over the payment of social grants.

On Thursday, the labour federation held a briefing in Braamfontein following its Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting where it called on the minister to resign or be fired.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is currently negotiating with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to enter into a new contract for another year, to ensure the continuation of social grants to the country’s 17 million grant beneficiaries.

The contract with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court.

Cosatu General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali made it clear the federation wants heads to roll at Sassa and specifically for Dlamini to be axed.

“They have failed to deal decisively with the irregular expenditure and irregular tender processes that have resulted in the threat of livelihood of 17 million grant beneficiaries.”

The federation described the crisis as an administrative bungling that smells of corruption.

It says in its next meeting with the ANC it will raise this issue and again push for the minister to take political responsibility by resigning.

MAJOR CRISIS LOOMS

A major crisis is looming if government is not able to pay the country’s 17 million beneficiaries when the invalid contract with CPS ends this month.

Ntshalintshali said, “The minister and her team in the department need to take political responsibility for this crisis by resigning or be dismissed. This is not just an administrative bungling but it is a political own-goal that smells of corruption.”

At the same time, Cosatu says it’s deeply concerned about the clumsy manner in which Sassa is handling the crisis and has appealed to President Jacob Zuma to intervene, to avoid what they call a catastrophic and life threatening situation.

The union says what concerns them the most about this crisis is that the most vulnerable beneficiaries like the elderly, the disabled as well as children under the age of 18, will be affected.

Ntshalintshali said, “The disruption of the social security system could be catastrophic and ultimately life threatening.”

