Commonwealth Games president in SA for high-level meetings
CAPE TOWN - The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed to Eyewitness News that its President Louise Martin has travelled to South Africa for high-level meetings.
Earlier this week, Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula cast doubt on Durban’s preparations to host the 2022 Games due to cost constraints.
The Commonwealth Games Federation says a review team has been appointed and is in the final stages of evaluating submissions from South Africa to determine whether Durban's proposals are consistent with their original Bid Commitments.
Thereafter, a recommendation will be referred to the federation's Executive Board on 11 and 12 March.
#Durban2022 Statement just received from the CGF. Confirms that it's President, Louise Martin, held 'high-level' meetings this week in SA. pic.twitter.com/DPPNSJbqjg— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 3, 2017
It's understood Martin is also in the country to meet President Jacob Zuma.
This came after Mbalula said if both parties fail to find common ground on cost cutting measures, the South African government would not host the games.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
