Average of 109 people raped daily in SA in the past 9 months

CAPE TOWN - On average 109 people were raped every day in South Africa over the past nine months.

SAPS quarterly crime stats tabled before Parliament’s portfolio committee on police, however, show a drop in sexual offences.

During a briefing by Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, officials revealed sexual offences have been declining for the past three years.

Just over 30,000 rape cases were reported between April and December 2016.

This is 2,000 less than the same period in 2015.

The police's Normal Sekhukhune says the stats show a three-year downward trend.

“Resulting in a 2.6% decrease was 867 cases in the 2015/16 compared to the 2015/14 financial year.”

The overall category of sexual offences, which includes rape, sexual assault and attempts, dropped by 6.3% from just over 40,000 cases in 2015 to 37,000.

Contact crime, included murder, sexual offences and assault have on average decreased over the last nine months.

In total, more than 460,000 contact crime cases were reported in the past nine months compared to more than 471,000 in the same period in 2015/16.

This represents a 1.9% decrease.

The Western Cape was the only province to record an increase in sexual offences.