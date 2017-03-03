Average of 109 people raped daily in SA in the past 9 months
SAPS quarterly crime stats also show that just over 30,000 rape cases were reported between April and December 2016.
CAPE TOWN - On average 109 people were raped every day in South Africa over the past nine months.
SAPS quarterly crime stats tabled before Parliament’s portfolio committee on police, however, show a drop in sexual offences.
During a briefing by Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, officials revealed sexual offences have been declining for the past three years.
Just over 30,000 rape cases were reported between April and December 2016.
This is 2,000 less than the same period in 2015.
The police's Normal Sekhukhune says the stats show a three-year downward trend.
“Resulting in a 2.6% decrease was 867 cases in the 2015/16 compared to the 2015/14 financial year.”
The overall category of sexual offences, which includes rape, sexual assault and attempts, dropped by 6.3% from just over 40,000 cases in 2015 to 37,000.
Contact crime, included murder, sexual offences and assault have on average decreased over the last nine months.
In total, more than 460,000 contact crime cases were reported in the past nine months compared to more than 471,000 in the same period in 2015/16.
This represents a 1.9% decrease.
The Western Cape was the only province to record an increase in sexual offences.
More in Local
-
Calls for urgent, independent structural analysis at Charlotte Maxeke
-
Strandfontein residents urged to be cautious when appointing caregivers
-
May trial set for murder accused Diego Novella
-
Nathi Nhleko questions release of violent suspects
-
Motsoaledi confirms move of Esidimeni patients to other facilities
-
Zuma won't be suspending Abrahams over Gordhan charges saga
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.