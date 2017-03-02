Zille defends white people against ANC’s racist attacks claim

Premier Helen Zille has defended white people against accusations that they’re responsible for an increase in racially motivated attacks in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has defended white people against accusations that they’re responsible for an increase in racially motivated attacks in the province.

Zille was responding to a question during a sitting of Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

In a question directed to the premier, African National Congress (ANC) leader Khaya Magaxa said the Western Cape had become for 'white supremacists'.

Initially, Zille refused to answer Magaxa's statement, saying he was forcing her to give an opinion on hypothetical questions, which is against House rules.

But Magaxa then pushed further, saying Zille’s government had done very little to encourage social cohesion.

“How do you explain the ongoing verbal and physical assault on black people, namely Africans, Coloureds and Indians by white racists, including the recent damage of places of worship like Mosques?”

Zille then told Magaxa the Mosque vandal’s identity or race is still unknown.

“If we had to do a racial breakdown, in terms of assaults and murders, victims and perpetrators, I think you might well find that the majority of murders and assaults in this province are not perpetrated by white people on black people.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)