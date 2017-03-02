WC Education denies receiving complaints from pupil who committed suicide

A female Grade 7 learner at the Hyacinth Primary School in Lentegeur committed suicide at home last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department denies having received complaints of bullying from a pupil who committed suicide last week.

Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school also did not receive complaints from the pupil's parents.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of such a young life and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and learners. The school’s psychologist has provided support to the learners at the school.”

