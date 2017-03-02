Popular Topics
Go

WC Education denies receiving complaints from pupil who committed suicide

A female Grade 7 learner at the Hyacinth Primary School in Lentegeur committed suicide at home last week.

FILE: Picture: sxc.hu.
FILE: Picture: sxc.hu.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department denies having received complaints of bullying from a pupil who committed suicide last week.

A female Grade 7 learner at the Hyacinth Primary School in Lentegeur committed suicide at home last week.

Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school also did not receive complaints from the pupil's parents.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of such a young life and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and learners. The school’s psychologist has provided support to the learners at the school.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

