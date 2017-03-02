WC Education denies receiving complaints from pupil who committed suicide
A female Grade 7 learner at the Hyacinth Primary School in Lentegeur committed suicide at home last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department denies having received complaints of bullying from a pupil who committed suicide last week.
A female Grade 7 learner at the Hyacinth Primary School in Lentegeur committed suicide at home last week.
Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the school also did not receive complaints from the pupil's parents.
“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of such a young life and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and learners. The school’s psychologist has provided support to the learners at the school.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
At least 5 people injured in Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse
-
[WATCH] Gauteng Health MEC reacts to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital roof collapse.
-
City of CT: No report of leaks from top water wasters
-
Social Development ‘working tirelessly’ to ensure grants are paid
-
At least 20 houses, traffic affected by Gauteng flash floods
-
Structural integrity at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital under spotlight once again
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.