Parliament cracks whip on Sassa for solutions to grant payment crisis
Members of Parliament say the back and forth by Sassa is sending a bad signal to the country's 17 million grant beneficiaries.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s social development committee wants daily updates from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on how it’s planning to pay grants from next month.
The agency is negotiating with Cash Paymaster Services to enter into a new agreement for another year.
At the same time, the Social Development Department is planning to return to the Constitutional Court after withdrawing an application to informing the court that it’s negotiating with the paymaster, whose contract was found to be invalid.
Members of Parliament (MPs) say the back and forth by Sassa is sending a bad signal to the country's 17 million grant beneficiaries.
The African National Congress (ANC)'s Velhemina Mogotsi says the real fear of beneficiaries that they won't be paid is now also being felt by MPs.
“This whole back and forth thing, what are we saying to our beneficiaries?”
But Social Development Director-General Zane Dangor says Sassa does have a fallback plan.
“If all else fails, 99% of our beneficiaries have bank accounts so we have a strategy to use that and pay them through the banks”
Dangor says despite the risks, those in remote areas can be paid in cash.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
