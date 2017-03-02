Popular Topics
Man arrested with 5 gold bars worth R8m at OR Tambo

The passenger was in transit from Mozambique to Dubai and was stopped by customs officials who inspected his hand luggage.

FILE: OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) have arrested a man carrying nearly 17kg of gold worth an estimated R8 million at OR Tambo International Airport.

The passenger was in transit from Mozambique on his way to Dubai and was stopped by customs officials who inspected his hand luggage.

Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says authorities found five gold bars.

“The documentation and the gold bars were handed over to the Hawks Precious Metal Unit, but the man has been arrested by the police to face prosecution under Section 37 of the Precious Metals Act of 2005.”

