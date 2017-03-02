Man arrested with 5 gold bars worth R8m at OR Tambo
The passenger was in transit from Mozambique to Dubai and was stopped by customs officials who inspected his hand luggage.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) have arrested a man carrying nearly 17kg of gold worth an estimated R8 million at OR Tambo International Airport.
The passenger was in transit from Mozambique on his way to Dubai and was stopped by customs officials who inspected his hand luggage.
Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela says authorities found five gold bars.
“The documentation and the gold bars were handed over to the Hawks Precious Metal Unit, but the man has been arrested by the police to face prosecution under Section 37 of the Precious Metals Act of 2005.”
More in Local
-
#RoofCollapse: Makhura, Motsoaledi at Charlotte Maxeke, families await updates
-
Zille defends white people against ANC’s racist attacks claim
-
Cosatu not concerned by Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential campaign
-
DA and ANC trade blows over Western Cape water crisis
-
N3 highway has now been cleared
-
Nigeria Senate to visit SA over xenophobia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.