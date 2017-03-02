Lotto results: Wednesday 1 March 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on 1 March February are as follows:

Winning Lotto: 04, 34, 40, 41, 43, 44 Bonus: 06

Winning Lotto Plus: 03, 05, 14, 17, 24, 47 Bonus: 23

For more details visit the National Lottery website.