Grayston Drive shooting: 4 suspects expected in court
The suspects will face charges of attempted murder, hijacking, reckless & negligent driving and possession of unlicensed firearms.
JOHANNESBURG – Four men arrested during a shootout on Grayston Drive in Sandton will face charges of attempted murder, hijacking, reckless and negligent driving as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.
Three people were wounded during the shooting between hijackers and the police on Wednesday.
Police say when the suspects lost control of the vehicle they were in, they crashed into another car in oncoming traffic.
The alleged hijackers were handcuffed shortly after crashing a stolen vehicle about half a kilometre away from the scene of the shootout.
The police’s Kay Makhubele says, “Police who were patrolling after they were alerted about the vehicle, spotted the vehicle and gave chase. And when they reached the point of the N1 North, they drove towards the on-coming traffic while they were firing shots at police.”
WATCH: Police arrest 4 in Grayston shootout
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
8 killed after taxi overturns on R82 in Walkerville
-
Entire Western Cape in for tighter water regulations
-
Boksburg mine: Richard Thole's family told to brace themselves for the worst
-
Parliament cracks whip on Sassa for solutions to grant payment crisis
-
Motorists warned of 'difficult times ahead' as fuel levy kicks in
-
[CARTOON] Bad track record
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.