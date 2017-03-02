Grayston Drive shooting: 4 suspects expected in court

The suspects will face charges of attempted murder, hijacking, reckless & negligent driving and possession of unlicensed firearms.

JOHANNESBURG – Four men arrested during a shootout on Grayston Drive in Sandton will face charges of attempted murder, hijacking, reckless and negligent driving as well as possession of unlicensed firearms.

Three people were wounded during the shooting between hijackers and the police on Wednesday.

Police say when the suspects lost control of the vehicle they were in, they crashed into another car in oncoming traffic.

The alleged hijackers were handcuffed shortly after crashing a stolen vehicle about half a kilometre away from the scene of the shootout.

The police’s Kay Makhubele says, “Police who were patrolling after they were alerted about the vehicle, spotted the vehicle and gave chase. And when they reached the point of the N1 North, they drove towards the on-coming traffic while they were firing shots at police.”

