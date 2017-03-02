Governor Kganyago invites public to buy shares into Reserve Bank

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Governor Kganyago invites public to buy shares into Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced the availability of nearly 150,000 shares for purchase to the public.

FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GovermentZA.
FILE: South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: GovermentZA.
20 minutes ago

PRETORIA – South African Reserve Bank Governor (Sarb) Lesetja Kganyago has announced the availability of nearly 150,000 shares for purchase to the public.

Kganyago made the announcement in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

The move follows a High Court ruling last year, which directed some Reserve Bank shareholders to sell their shares that were in excess of the statutory limit of 10,000.

Kganyago has encouraged South Africans to buy a share of the central bank.

“Some 149,200 shares in the Sarb have become available for sale. We’d like to use this opportunity to diversify our shareholder base.”

He says shareholders have no say on any policy decisions taken by executive management.

“However, the Sarb shareholders can elect a maximum of seven non-executive directors of the board of Sarb from a list of candidates approved by a panel chaired by the governor of the Sarb.”

Kganyago says interested buyers should contact Investec securities.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA