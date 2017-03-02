Fire crews battle Table Mountain blaze

Fire crews have been deployed to a section of Table Mountain where a blaze broke out shortly after noon.

The cause of the vegetation fire is unclear at this stage.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service's Liezl Moodie says: “The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vegetation fire on Table Mountain. Currently, the city’s firefighters are assisted by Table Mountain National Parks crews as well as one helicopter water bombing in the area.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)