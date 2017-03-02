Fire crews battle Table Mountain blaze

Police foil attempted robbery outside a Bedfordview pre-school
Local
Fire crews have been deployed to a section of Table Mountain where a blaze broke out shortly after noon.
CAPE TOWN - Fire crews have been deployed to a section of Table Mountain where a blaze broke out shortly after noon.
The cause of the vegetation fire is unclear at this stage.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service's Liezl Moodie says: “The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vegetation fire on Table Mountain. Currently, the city’s firefighters are assisted by Table Mountain National Parks crews as well as one helicopter water bombing in the area.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.