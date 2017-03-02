Entire Western Cape in for tighter water regulations
A water audit will be done this month to determine how many municipalities are complying with restrictions.
CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department says it will be tightening water regulations in municipalities across the province.
The department will conduct a water audit this month to determine how many municipalities are complying with restrictions in line with national targets.
It also gave the assurance that despite reports of the Western Cape being in a water crisis, the situation is manageable for now.
Provincial Water and Sanitation head Rashid Khan says the City of Cape Town is falling short of national water saving targets.
He says the water audit will look at how municipalities are managing water supply, as efficiency should be increasing while demand should be decreasing.
Khan says this will give the department an idea of how much more it could supply to a municipality.
“While you want to get more water in the system you need to make sure it’s used beneficially.
He says the department is looking into reports of major leakages in Cape Town amid claims massive water wastage in Crawford could be as a result of a burst pipe.
“It costs a lot of money when this happens, but it doesn’t take away from managers’ responsibility to go there and find out what’s going on.”
Municipalities could face a decrease in water supply if the department finds them guilty of poor water management.
