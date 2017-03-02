Cosatu not concerned by Dlamini-Zuma’s presidential campaign
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says just because Ramaphosa has not started campaigning publicly doesn't mean he will lose the race.
BRAAMFONTEIN - Labour federation Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it's not concerned that former African Union (AU) commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is forging ahead with her campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency while Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa lags behind, saying the deputy president is being disciplined.
The federation held a briefing earlier on Thursday following its central executive committee (CEC) meeting.
The governing party will hold its elective conference later this year to elect President Jacob Zuma's successor and Cosatu has already endorsed Ramaphosa to take over from him, saying the worsening state of the ANC forced them to take a position.
Dlamini-Zuma has attended several church services where she was seen to be campaigning, talking about women in leadership and the importance of having a women president in the country.
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says just because Ramaphosa has not started campaigning publicly doesn't mean he will lose the race.
“In the public eye you may think that those who regarded now to be front runners might get endorsement of the society, it’s not always the case.”
He says unlike others, Ramaphosa is being disciplined.
Cosatu says they have a campaign plan for Ramaphosa that they will roll out as soon as soon as the ANC opens its succession race.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
