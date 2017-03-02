City of CT: No report of leaks from top water wasters
The City of Cape Town says not one of the households on its top water users list reported a leak.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says not one of the households on its top water users list reported a leak.
This follows reports that the number one water user, in Crawford, had an underground water leak which is believed to be the cause of the 702,000 litres of water used in a month.
Times LIVE reports the homeowner only discovered the burst pipe after receiving a hefty bill from the City.
The City of Cape Town says any resident who detects a leak on their premises can apply for a rebate from the municipality.
MAP: The City of Cape Town's worst water waster revealed
It says none of the top water users reported a leak or sought any kind of assistance from the city.
The municipality adds while it is mandated to maintain pipes, it cannot fix those situated on private property.
Times LIVE reports the city told the number one water user in Crawford he would need to get a plumber to fix the damaged pipe as it lies on private property.
The city says its officials, including the mayor and deputy mayor, will continue engaging with high water users at residential and business properties.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
