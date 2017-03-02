Popular Topics
Boksburg mine: Richard Thole's family told to brace themselves for the worst

Rescue operations have hit several setbacks while trying to find the 5-year-old who fell into the mine shaft on Saturday.

An emotional Nombeko Thole covers her face as she is escorted away from a disused mine near Boksburg where rescue operations for her 5-year-old son were halted on 28 February 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
An emotional Nombeko Thole covers her face as she is escorted away from a disused mine near Boksburg where rescue operations for her 5-year-old son were halted on 28 February 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says his municipality and the family of a five-year-old boy who fell into a disused mine shaft in Boksburg are now bracing themselves for the worst.

Masina says the rescue service team has painted a grim picture of the situation after several attempts to rescue Richard Thole, who has been trapped since Saturday.

The mayor held a briefing on the status of the rescue operation in Germiston on Wednesday.

Masina says rescuing Thole is near impossible under the current circumstances.

The mayor says the low oxygen levels, acidic water and the depth of the shaft offer little hope of retrieving the child.

“We’re worried about the body, we’re worried that there’s water in the mine. There are a lot of worries that are already emerging, that’s why we’re bracing ourselves for worse. It’s been long, Saturday till today and we’re not making any breakthrough. I think that we’re concerned and that’s one of things that we’re raising to the family.”

Masina says he has requested the Defence Department's experts for assistance.

WATCH: #BoksburgMine: Search for Richard Thole (5) continues

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

