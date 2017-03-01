‘Too early to declare Cape Town a disaster area’

Mayor Patricia de Lille indicated on Tuesday she's approached provincial government regarding the matter. Water & Sanitation says although the water situation is concerning, it's not yet at crisis level.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Water and Sanitation Department says it's too early for Cape Town to be declared a disaster area due to the crippling drought.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille indicated on Tuesday she's approached provincial government regarding the matter.

Cape Town City bosses hope by making a disaster declaration in the area, national government could give the municipality much-needed funds to better manage the water crisis.

#CTWater CT mayor Patricia de Lille briefing the media on the latest water update. De Lille says dam levels are at 23%. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/K4fJs5ndk6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2017

#CTWater De Lille: I'll be writing to the Environmental Affairs MEC to declare Cape Town an emergency disaster area. @MoniqueMortlock — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2017

But, the Water and Sanitation Department’s Rashid Khan doesn't agree adding the drastic step is not needed at this stage.

“I think it's a bit too early now. The purpose of [the City of Cape Town] getting a declaration, is not the right purpose. The department of Water and Sanitation, our business is water security.”

Khan says although the water situation is concerning, it's not yet at crisis level as has been widely reported.

"The lower levels in our dams is a concern we can do something about. We still have time for intervention."

The department will be conducting a water audit of all the municipalities in the province to see who's complying with the water restrictions.

Wednesday is the start of national water month.

#CTWater De Lille: "We could be looking at approximately 121 days of useable water left. We're in a serious crisis." MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2017

The City of Cape Town's top 100 water wasters by street name.

WATER WASTERS

On Tuesday, the City of Cape Town revealed the top 100 water wasters.

Levels at dams feeding Cape Town have now dropped to 31%.

The municipality says consumption is currently at 837 million litres of collective use per day, which is above the revised water consumption target of 700 million litres per day.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)