French police sniper accidentally wounds two during president's speech
Zuma to meet Commonwealth Games chair over Durban hosting
Several highways in Pretoria blocked off due to protest
Crime, feuds incorrectly called xenophobia attacks - Zuma
Trump softens immigration stance in speech
Sassa asks ConCourt to approve grant contract extension
Hamilton goes faster and further on second test day
SA teen Montsi makes headlines Down Under
I'm among the best in the world, says Spurs' Kane
'Negotiations for Durban to host 2022 Games ongoing'
New F1 boss touts aggressive growth strategy
Pune dustbowl earns 'poor' rating from ICC referee
Emma Stone: Award fiasco one of the worst moments of my life
Oscars draw lowest US audience since 2008
African leadership prize fails to find a winner, again
Poll: Americans stressed over politics
Viola Davis: My Oscar win made me feel like a 'princess'
Faye Dunaway: Warren Beatty wasn't at fault for Oscars blunder
[OPINION] Managing the monster of menopause
[LISTEN] Alcohol adverts in SA – yay or nay?
Whoah! Trevor Noah buys R130m penthouse in Manhattan
Hanekom distances himself from Cabinet reshuffle talk
ANC: DA's motion against Makhura political gimmick
EFF fails in bid to speed up land expropriation
Eskom, Transnet sponsored Manyi's PPF, minister reveals
DA's interim WC leader Madikizela concerned over members' resignations
Malema: Amend Consitution to fast track land expropriation
[FACT CHECK] Is SA 'feeding its people toxins', as IFP alleges?
[OPINION] Managing the monster of menopause
[OPINION] Africa has a long history of fake news
[FACT CHECK] Videos supposedly showing 'carnage of foreigners' unlikely from SA
[OPINION] How gum disease in pregnant women poses a risk to their newborns
[OPINION] What you need to know about Kim Jong-nam's murder
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western Cape
World Economic Forum 2017
Matric Results 2016
2016: A look at the year in news
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefing
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SA
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditure
Municipal Spending: The key factors
SA trade balance swings to R10.8bn deficit in January
Cuban cigar sales rise, defying flat luxury goods market
SABC records net loss of R411m
NUM to march on Diro Manganese Mine
[LISTEN] Romeo Kumalo: Forging my own path to success
Prasa denies approving R5.9m salary for acting CEO Collins Letsoalo
Several highways in Pretoria blocked off due to protest
It’s not clear what the protest is about, but authorities are on the scene.
PRETORIA – Several highways, including the N1 North into Pretoria, have been blocked off on Wednesday morning due to a protest by truck drivers.
It’s not clear what the protest is about, but authorities are on the scene.
Motorists say traffic is already building up.
Roads affected are the N1 North near Garsfontein, the R21 North at Nellmapius and the N14 North near Jean Avenue.
Tswane truck blockade - PTA highways blocked.— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 1, 2017
N1N after Gartsfontein
R21N after Irene
N14N before Jean Ave
N4N before Solomon Mahlangu pic.twitter.com/JrhyKvGzyC
Trucks blockading several highways in Pretoria - the N1 North near Garsfontein, the R21 at Nellmapius, and the N14 near Jean Ave #PTATraffic pic.twitter.com/6kLQnnsULD— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 1, 2017
(Edited by Tamsin Wort)
