Several highways in Pretoria blocked off due to protest

It’s not clear what the protest is about, but authorities are on the scene.

PRETORIA – Several highways, including the N1 North into Pretoria, have been blocked off on Wednesday morning due to a protest by truck drivers.

Motorists say traffic is already building up.

Roads affected are the N1 North near Garsfontein, the R21 North at Nellmapius and the N14 North near Jean Avenue.

Tswane truck blockade - PTA highways blocked.

N1N after Gartsfontein

R21N after Irene

N14N before Jean Ave

N4N before Solomon Mahlangu pic.twitter.com/JrhyKvGzyC — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 1, 2017

Trucks blockading several highways in Pretoria - the N1 North near Garsfontein, the R21 at Nellmapius, and the N14 near Jean Ave #PTATraffic pic.twitter.com/6kLQnnsULD — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 1, 2017

(Edited by Tamsin Wort)