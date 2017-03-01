Popular Topics
Several highways in Pretoria blocked off due to protest

It’s not clear what the protest is about, but authorities are on the scene.

Trucks block the N1 North Highway into Pretoria ahead of the Garsfontein exit on Wednesday 1 March 2017. Picture: @EWNTraffic via Twitter.
Trucks block the N1 North Highway into Pretoria ahead of the Garsfontein exit on Wednesday 1 March 2017. Picture: @EWNTraffic via Twitter.
47 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Several highways, including the N1 North into Pretoria, have been blocked off on Wednesday morning due to a protest by truck drivers.

It’s not clear what the protest is about, but authorities are on the scene.

Motorists say traffic is already building up.

Roads affected are the N1 North near Garsfontein, the R21 North at Nellmapius and the N14 North near Jean Avenue.

(Edited by Tamsin Wort)

