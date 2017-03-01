Sassa not ready to be paymaster, admits Zane Dangor

PARLIAMENT - Social Development director general Zane Dangor says sticking with the current grant payment service provider next month is the most practical option.

The invalid tender with Cash Paymaster Services runs out at the end of the month.

Dangor on Wednesday told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development more time was needed to reach consensus on a longer term plan.

There is less than a month to go before the Social Development Agency needs a new plan to pay out social grants.

Dangor claims it’s not true that South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) has no plan in place.

He has, however, admitted Sassa is not ready to be a paymaster.

“In terms of the long-term plan, we do have a plan of where we want to go, the preferred option and how to get there.”

Dangor says negotiators are under strict instructions that the cost of a new contract with current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services, should not exceed the existing budget, and that the issue of debt deductions from grants must be dealt with.

‘MILLIONS OF GRANT BENEFICIARIES AT RISK’

Human rights group Black Sash says the Social Development Minister and the SA Social Security Agency's top brass should take full responsibility for placing millions of grant beneficiaries at risk.

Millions of social grant dependents could be left in the lurch when the contract expires at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, social grant recipients are concerned that come 1 April, they won’t be receiving any payments.

