Ekurhuleni MMC hopes boy trapped in Boksburg mine is rescued

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MMC for Community Safety Vivienne Chauke says she hopes that the five-year-old boy who fell into a disused mine in Boksburg will be rescued on Wednesday.

Richard Thole has been trapped in the shaft in the Jerusalem settlement since Saturday.

Rescue operations were halted overnight and are expected to resume on Wednesday morning.

More specialised equipment has been dispatched, including an excavator to widen the shaft.

Chauke says she hopes for success.

“We are going to pray to God that the child will come to the surface.”

Emergency Services William Ntladi says they now have the necessary equipment to try to surface the boy.

“The rescue team will be here to continue with the operation.”

Hundreds of residents are expected to watch on as rescuers go about their works.

Community members have been gathering daily, to see if the boy will be rescued.

(Edited by Tamsin Wort)