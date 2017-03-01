Prasa confirms Lindikhaya Zide appointed acting CEO
Former acting CEO Collins Letsoalo was dismissed by the agency earlier this week after the 'Sunday Times' reported that he increased his salary by 350%.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that it has appointed Lindikhaye Zide to replace ousted acting Chief Executive Officer Collins Letsoalo.
This week the passenger rail agency dismissed Letsoalo with immediate effect, denying claims that it approved a R5.9 million salary that he claims he was entitled to.
Letsoalo denied claims in a Sunday Times report that he increased his salary by 350%, he is adamant it was approved by the company's board.
Prasa's Nana Zenani says: “The focus for Prasa is to appoint a new CEO, the ad has been released in the Sunday newspaper. We have a gentleman acting, his name is Mr Lindikhaya Zide – the decision was taken yesterday.”
