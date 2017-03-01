[GALLERY] Traffic chaos in Pretoria as truck drivers go slow

Eyewitness News | Motorists are frustrated because of the coal protest by truck drivers who engaged in a go-slow on the N1 North towards Pretoria.

The Coal Transportation Forum organised a protest on Wednesday morning in Pretoria after President Jacob Zuma's announcement that government will now employ independent power producer contracts.

About 100 truck drivers from various areas are heading to the Pretoria CBD to prepare for a march to the Union Buildings.