Foreigners living in fear after Jeppestown violence
On Monday night, police used force to disperse a group of residents of the George Goch Men's Hostel who attacked foreign-owned shops and tried to barricade the M2 highway.
JOHANNESBURG - While police officers say they will maintain a strong presence in Jeppestown, foreign nationals in the area say they are now living in fear and are forced to hide at the local police station.
On Monday night, police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse a group of residents of the George Goch Men's Hostel who attacked foreign-owned shops and tried to barricade the M2 highway.
"They taking everything, even the fridge," one shop owner says.
"That's why we came to complain, to open a case," another shop owner says.
Foreign nationals gathered at the Jeppestown police station after they were attacked and their shops looted.
They say they now live in fear and the police's thin presence in the area is not helping.
"Around 10pm and midnight, nobody protected us, there was no help for the people. There was no police [sic]."
While some foreign shop owners have continued trading, many have welded their gates shut and have closed their businesses until their safety can be guaranteed.
