Eskom denies sponsoring Manyi's PPF to help fight Treasury
Eskom says it gave the money to Mzwanele Manyi’s Progressive Professional's Forum through sponsorships of its events.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it rejects with contempt claims that it sponsored Mzwanele Manyi’s Progressive Professional's Forum (PPF) to help it wage a dirty war against the National Treasury.
On Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had been told through a written parliamentary question that Eskom and Transnet had sponsored the forum to the tune of R840,000.
The party claimed this proved that former Eskom CEO and new African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Brian Molefe had been helping Manyi wage war against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Eskom says it gave the money to the PPF through sponsorships of its events.
The utility's Khulu Phasiwe says they've also sponsored events held by other organisations.
But Molefe himself hasn't responded to the claim he was helping Manyi in his battle with Gordhan despite receiving messages requesting comment.
(Edited by Tamsin Wort)
