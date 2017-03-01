4 suspected hijackers arrested following Grayston Drive shooting

Paramedics say three people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire; they’ve been rushed to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are combing the scene of a brazen shootout on the m1 near Grayston that left three people wounded.

Four suspects have been arrested following Wednesday afternoon’s dramatic shootout on Grayston Drive that’s left a major traffic backlog along the M1.

Paramedics say three people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire; they’ve been rushed to hospital.

Netcare 911’s Chris Botha said: “It was a hijacking. Then there was a shootout between the hijackers and the police. And the police cornered the vehicle that the suspects were in after it crashed against somebody else on the bridge.”

The alleged hijackers were handcuffed shortly after crashing a stolen vehicle about half a kilometer away from the scene of the shootout.

Their escape vehicle has been riddled with bullets on Grayston Drive.

The road is still closed and traffic is heavily backed up.

#GraystonShooting Police and medical personnel still on scene, Grayston Drive remains closed. TH pic.twitter.com/PjfVg53jRl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2017

#GraystonShooting Paramedics and police on scene, 4 arrested. Th pic.twitter.com/GMzWqBV6At — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2017