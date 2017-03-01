4 suspected hijackers arrested following Grayston Drive shooting
Paramedics say three people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire; they’ve been rushed to hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are combing the scene of a brazen shootout on the m1 near Grayston that left three people wounded.
Four suspects have been arrested following Wednesday afternoon’s dramatic shootout on Grayston Drive that’s left a major traffic backlog along the M1.
Paramedics say three people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire; they’ve been rushed to hospital.
Netcare 911’s Chris Botha said: “It was a hijacking. Then there was a shootout between the hijackers and the police. And the police cornered the vehicle that the suspects were in after it crashed against somebody else on the bridge.”
The alleged hijackers were handcuffed shortly after crashing a stolen vehicle about half a kilometer away from the scene of the shootout.
Their escape vehicle has been riddled with bullets on Grayston Drive.
The road is still closed and traffic is heavily backed up.
#GraystonShooting Police and medical personnel still on scene, Grayston Drive remains closed. TH pic.twitter.com/PjfVg53jRl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2017
#GraystonShooting Paramedics and police on scene, 4 arrested. Th pic.twitter.com/GMzWqBV6At— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2017
@EWNTraffic Heavy traffic on grayston drive due to crime scene on incoming lane to sandton causing delays on both lanes pic.twitter.com/b9SsPhb23X— Carzone Customz (@CarzoneCustomz) March 1, 2017
More in Local
-
MEC Maile accuses Mashaba of being ‘reckless’ for scraping Jozi@Work
-
Malema calls on activists to continue fighting for free education
-
Ramaphosa: Govt taking steps to prevent repeat of Esidimeni tragedy
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: Sassa grants will be paid in April
-
Gautrain to expand by 12 new trains
-
Wesgro lands R1.3bn Atlantis factory deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.