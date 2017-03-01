4 suspected hijackers arrested following Grayston Drive shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

4 suspected hijackers arrested following Grayston Drive shooting

Paramedics say three people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire; they’ve been rushed to hospital.

Some of the suspects arrested on scene of a shooting on Grayston Drive. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Some of the suspects arrested on scene of a shooting on Grayston Drive. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are combing the scene of a brazen shootout on the m1 near Grayston that left three people wounded.

Four suspects have been arrested following Wednesday afternoon’s dramatic shootout on Grayston Drive that’s left a major traffic backlog along the M1.

Paramedics say three people were wounded during the exchange of gunfire; they’ve been rushed to hospital.

Netcare 911’s Chris Botha said: “It was a hijacking. Then there was a shootout between the hijackers and the police. And the police cornered the vehicle that the suspects were in after it crashed against somebody else on the bridge.”

The alleged hijackers were handcuffed shortly after crashing a stolen vehicle about half a kilometer away from the scene of the shootout.

Their escape vehicle has been riddled with bullets on Grayston Drive.

The road is still closed and traffic is heavily backed up.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA