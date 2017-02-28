Zuma: South Africans shouldn’t be portrayed as xenophobic

President Jacob Zuma says he does not agree with what he terms ‘the narrative’ that South Africans are xenophobic.

JOHANNESBURG – While President Jacob Zuma says he is concerned by attacks on foreigners, he has also re-iterated his belief that South Africans are not xenophobic.

The president was speaking outside the Rietgat Police Station in Soshanguve on Tuesday, after meeting with the community to discuss issues of crime.

Zuma referred to the area in his State of the Nation Address as requiring specific attention due to its high crime rate.

Last week, violence erupted in Pretoria ahead of an anti-immigrant march, while Jeppestown has seen the looting of foreign-owned shops for two nights in a row.

WATCH: Violence flares up yet againg in Jeppestown

The president says he does not agree with what he terms ‘the narrative’ that South Africans are xenophobic.

“We have been staying here with foreigners for centuries, some have come and settled here. We don’t have refugee camps in South Africa. Foreigners stay with us; they aren’t separated or segregated. ”

He says Africans are treated differently to Europeans.

“Wherein the refugees that enter countries say they can’t come in, nobody wants them. Nobody says they are xenophobic. It’s just like if there is something wrong with Africans it's (called) ‘corruption’ but if it is done not by us it's ‘collusion’.”

Zuma says South Africans shouldn’t be incorrectly portrayed as being xenophobic.