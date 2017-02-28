Woman (29) stabbed to death in her home
Kempton Park police are investigating after the woman was found dead in her home with several knives still lodged in her body.
JOHANNESBURG - Kempton Park police are investigating a case of murder after a 29-year-old woman was found dead in her home with several knives still lodged in her upper body.
It's alleged that the suspect, a 28-year-old man, who is the woman's boyfriend, killed her after the two had an argument.
The police's Captain Jethro Mtshali says police are still looking for the suspect and implore the community to come forward with information.
Mtshali says police found the woman lying on her bed with her hands handcuffed.
“The suspect had an argument with the victim before stabbing her to death in her room.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
