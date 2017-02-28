Prasa praised for swiftly terminating Letsoalo's contract

The board has denied approving a salary of R5.9m for acting CEO Collins Letsoalo, saying proper procedures were not followed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution has welcomed the decision by Prasa to terminate the contract of acting CEO Collins Letsoalo, saying that it represents a new approach to deal with governance failures decisively.

Just hours after Letsoalo defended his remuneration package on Monday, the rail agency's board took a decision to terminate his employment with immediate effect.

The board has denied approving a salary of R5.9m for Letsoalo, saying proper procedures were not followed.

The council's Lawson Naidoo: "We believe that the attempts by Mr Letsoalo to irregularly increase his remuneration needed to be dealt with quickly, which it has been done. We sincerely hope that this will be an example to be set in the governance conduct of all state-owned enterprises."

Letsoalo maintains that the Sunday Times article claiming he increased his salary by 350% is untrue and is part of a malicious campaign to discredit him.

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)