PAC: Robert Sobukwe needs to be elevated in society

The anti-apartheid struggle icon was remembered on Monday which marked 39 years since his death.

JOHANNESBURG - While the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) calls on Fort Hare University to be renamed after its leader Robert Sobukwe, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says the best way to commemorate him is to expropriate land without compensation.

The anti-apartheid struggle icon was remembered on Monday, which marked 39 years since his death, allegedly due to lung cancer.

There have been countless unconfirmed reports that he was poisoned by the apartheid government.

Sobukwe was part of the campaign against pass laws in 1960 and jailed later that year.

He spent most of his time in solitary confinement until 1969 when he was released under strict banning orders.

Sobukwe has often been remembered for his immense contribution to the fight against apartheid and his pro-African stance.

Political parties paid tribute to Sobukwe on Monday, with the PAC’s Apa Pooe saying Sobukwe needs to be elevated in society.

“We have been calling for long now that Fort Hare University be renamed after Robert Sobukwe. This has not happened or been accepted by leadership.”

At the same time, the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Sobukwe's stance on land expropriation is one that needs to be implemented.

“Equal redistribution is the best way to remember and carry forward his legacy.”

The Congress of the People’s Pakes Dikgesti says Sobukwe was a leader of integrity something he believes leaders today lack.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)