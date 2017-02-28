NUM to march on Diro Manganese Mine

The NUM branch in Kimberly says its members were directly approached with retrenchment packages without prior communication.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is expected to march to the Diro Manganese Mine on Tuesday over retrenchments and other issues.



They're accusing mine management of being arrogant and disrespectful in dealing with the union.

The NUM branch in Kimberly says its members were directly approached with retrenchment packages without prior communication with the union.

Regional secretary Cornelius Manhe says the union has tried to address this issue and several others with mine management with no agreement.

“Some issues in the memorandum include their failure to pay a 13th cheque, payment for families after people passed away and we don’t know when the new company will take over.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)