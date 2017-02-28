NUM to march on Diro Manganese Mine
The NUM branch in Kimberly says its members were directly approached with retrenchment packages without prior communication.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is expected to march to the Diro Manganese Mine on Tuesday over retrenchments and other issues.
They're accusing mine management of being arrogant and disrespectful in dealing with the union.
The NUM branch in Kimberly says its members were directly approached with retrenchment packages without prior communication with the union.
Regional secretary Cornelius Manhe says the union has tried to address this issue and several others with mine management with no agreement.
“Some issues in the memorandum include their failure to pay a 13th cheque, payment for families after people passed away and we don’t know when the new company will take over.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.