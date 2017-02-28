NSFAS aims to assist more students in future
Earlier this month about 50,000 students were turned away by NSFAS either for failing the financial means test or poor academic results.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Sizwe Nxasana says work is being done to increase the number of students who benefit from the scheme.
Earlier this month about 50,000 students were turned away by Nsfas either for failing the financial means test or poor academic results.
Nxasana says they want to assist more students in the future.
“There’s a lot of work we’re doing with that regards to increase the number of students to benefit from the grant while bearing in mind that there are calls for free education. The Constitution never promised free education for all but refers to the state within its reasonable means.”
More than 300,000 students have received funding for their studies this year.
The scheme has received almost 162,000 funding applications from prospective university and TVET college students.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.