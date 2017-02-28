NSFAS aims to assist more students in future

Earlier this month about 50,000 students were turned away by NSFAS either for failing the financial means test or poor academic results.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Sizwe Nxasana says work is being done to increase the number of students who benefit from the scheme.

Earlier this month about 50,000 students were turned away by Nsfas either for failing the financial means test or poor academic results.

Nxasana says they want to assist more students in the future.

“There’s a lot of work we’re doing with that regards to increase the number of students to benefit from the grant while bearing in mind that there are calls for free education. The Constitution never promised free education for all but refers to the state within its reasonable means.”

More than 300,000 students have received funding for their studies this year.

The scheme has received almost 162,000 funding applications from prospective university and TVET college students.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)