‘Negotiations for Durban to host 2022 Games ongoing’

JOHANNESBURG - Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula says negotiations with the Commonwealth Games Federation for Durban to host the 2022 Games are still ongoing, but all parties have been unable to reach consensus on the cost of the games.

Durban won the rights to host the games in September 2015 after Edmonton withdrew its bid.

He says South Africa’s current economic situation has put Durban’s hosting at risk.

Mbalula says the cost of the games has exceeded government’s budget.

“Given our economic situation, we’re unable to move away from what we have agreed initially when we decided to host the games but non the less, it doesn’t seem like we will find each other.”

The government estimated that the Games could deliver up to R20 billion in output to the economy.

"We gave it our best shot but we can't go beyond, if the country says we don't have this money, we can't really," Mbalula said, adding that a final decision would be made soon by the Commonwealth Games Federation."

The Commonwealth Games, first staged in 1930, are a multi-sport event held every four years featuring athletes from over 50 countries, mostly former British colonies.

The 2022 Games could be the first time they have been held in Africa, possibly setting up the chance for South Africa to make another bid for the Olympics after Cape Town finished third in the race for the 2004 summer Games.

The games federation is due to meet in London next week to decide Durban's fate.