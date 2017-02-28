Malema: Amend Consitution to fast track land expropriation

Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Malema says the land issue should not be used as a politicking tactic.

CAPE TOWN - EFF leader Julius Malema has availed his party's 6% to the ANC to amend the Constitution and fast track land expropriation.

"We remain a conquered nation because white monopoly capital still owns the means of production, and at the centre of that is the land question. Black people, all of us, we need to unite and amend the Constitution so that we can expropriate land without compensation."

Malema added that the land question is at the root of the country's economic inequalities.

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)