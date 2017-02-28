Lehohla: Mortality figures show shift from young to older groups
Earlier on Tuesday, Statistician-General Pali Lehohla released the findings of the causes of death in SA in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA says its latest mortality figures show that the proportion of deaths is shifting from young adults to older age groups.
Young men are dying more when compared to women and this is usually caused by injuries from non-natural deaths such as accidents, suicides and assaults.
Lehohla said: "Obviously, when you are at about 90, there are very few of you left and probably your probability to survive is so long, that you continue and continue and proportionally there are fewer people who are that age."
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
