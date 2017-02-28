Radical economic transformation plans on track, says govt

At a briefing in Parliament, officials said government's Nine-Point Plan was putting conditions in place to reduce poverty, grow the economy and create jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Government's economic sectors, employment and infrastructure cluster says it is well on track to realise the radical economic transformation commitments made by President Jacob Zuma in his State of the Nation Address.

During his address, the president said that the economy was not growing fast enough and stressed the need to create jobs.

He said: "It is for this reason that we decided to focus on a few key areas packaged as the Nine-Point Plan to reignite growth so that the economy can create much-needed jobs."

At a briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, officials said government's Nine-Point Plan, announced last year, was putting conditions in place to reduce poverty, grow the economy and create jobs.

Land reform, scaling up black industrialists and accelerated investment for small and medium enterprises are the key focus areas for the economics cluster this year.

Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti says the cluster is committed to transforming the agricultural sector through agri parks and setting up special economic zones, among other things.

“In the year ahead, the cluster will strengthen the implementation of the Nine-Point Plan with a concerted effort to promote labour intensive projects which target unemployed young people.”

Nkwinti adds government will be working with the World Bank on reforming business indicators.

