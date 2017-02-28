Disciplinary process to go ahead at Prasa after acting CEO axed

Board chair Popo Molefe says a disciplinary process will now begin following the axing of Collins Letsoalo.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chair Popo Molefe says a disciplinary process will now begin following the axing of its acting CEO Collins Letsoalo, who allegedly demanded a R5.9 million salary package.

During a briefing in Pretoria on Monday, Letsoalo refuted the claims against him.

The Sunday Times says when the state company's acting head of Human Resources resisted and refused to grant Lestoalo's demand, the interim CEO accused him of insubordination and had him replaced.

Molefe says any money Letsoalo unlawfully paid himself will be recovered.

“The Department of Transport was misled that the board had approved the salary package. We will ask them to return the money to Prasa and I’m sure there’ll be no problem with that. The other employees at Prasa could face disciplinary processes.”

Meanwhile, the United National Transport Union has applauded Prasa for axing Letsoalo, saying it signals a new beginning.

Spokesperson Steve Harris says they hope the new CEO will clean up the parastatal.

“They should appoint someone within the group who understands the business and has the relevant skills instead of finding someone who doesn’t.”

