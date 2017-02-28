Dalton says 'situation escalated' on night of his arrest
According to police retired Springbok player James Dalton faces charges of assault, intimidation and resisting arrest.
CAPE TOWN - Retired Springbok player James Dalton is scheduled to be back in the dock in April.
According to police, he faces charges of assault, intimidation and resisting arrest.
The former hooker appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday.
Before his first court appearance, Dalton shared his version of events on the night he was arrested, with journalists.
Dalton says he was approached by a police officer in Sea Point on Thursday evening, accusing him of bumping into another man’s car before driving off.
#RugbyArresr Former Springbok James Dalton is appearing in the CT Magistrates court on charges of assault, intimidation &resisting arrest.IM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2017
At this point, according to Dalton, the complainant asked the officer to rather leave the situation as no damage was done before the man sped off.
Dalton says this is when the situation escalated.
“An argument ensued between the police officer and I, eventually he told me to get in the van which I did. The next meeting they told me to take off my shoe laces before putting me in a cell.”
The former Springbok says he was refused a phone call while in custody.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
