Cops arrest five in Jeppestown violence

The men were apprehended while trying to loot foreign-owned shops.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been arrested in connection with the overnight violence in Jeppestown.

Police visibility has been increased in the area following Monday night’s violence in which officers used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse an illegal gathering near the George Goch hostel.

A group of foreign nationals was escorted out of the community following a second night of violence.

Gauteng Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has strongly condemned the violence, saying the attacks could have been avoided if Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba didn't make the comments against immigrants.

Mashaba has come under fire for his comments last year when he said illegal immigrants must leave the city.

He later dismissed claims that he was fueling the tensions between locals and immigrants.

Anti-xenophobia groups have also blamed him for the recent attacks on foreign-owned properties.

Earlier this month, several spaza shops and houses were looted and torched in Rosettenville and Pretoria West by locals who claim they're being used as brothels and drug dens.

WATCH: Violence flares up yet again in Jeppestown

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)