All pupils now placed in Gauteng schools

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all pupils on the online application waiting list have officially been placed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all pupils on the online application waiting list have officially been placed in schools.



MECs of the social cluster, which includes the education, community safety, social development and sports arts and culture departments, are expected to deliver their post State of the Province Address on Tuesday.

The various MECs are outlining their plans for the year ahead, using Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address as a guideline.

Lesufi has admitted that the criticised online school application process has experienced some teething problems.

He says the province's government service which is adequately resourced to handle the volumes will assist for next year’s application.

Lesufi says 13 new schools will be opened this year.

