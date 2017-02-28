All pupils now placed in Gauteng schools

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

All pupils now placed in Gauteng schools

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all pupils on the online application waiting list have officially been placed.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi (L) held a briefing where he announced that pupils on the online application waiting list were placed at schools. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.
Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi (L) held a briefing where he announced that pupils on the online application waiting list were placed at schools. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all pupils on the online application waiting list have officially been placed in schools.

MECs of the social cluster, which includes the education, community safety, social development and sports arts and culture departments, are expected to deliver their post State of the Province Address on Tuesday.

The various MECs are outlining their plans for the year ahead, using Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address as a guideline.

Lesufi has admitted that the criticised online school application process has experienced some teething problems.

He says the province's government service which is adequately resourced to handle the volumes will assist for next year’s application.

Lesufi says 13 new schools will be opened this year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA