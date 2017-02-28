All pupils now placed in Gauteng schools
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says all pupils on the online application waiting list have officially been placed.
MECs of the social cluster, which includes the education, community safety, social development and sports arts and culture departments, are expected to deliver their post State of the Province Address on Tuesday.
The various MECs are outlining their plans for the year ahead, using Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address as a guideline.
#PostSOPA Lesufi begins on legal battle to prevent the 5km radius to schools rule. MK pic.twitter.com/g6GlRxMNNA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2017
Lesufi has admitted that the criticised online school application process has experienced some teething problems.
He says the province's government service which is adequately resourced to handle the volumes will assist for next year’s application.
Lesufi says 13 new schools will be opened this year.
#PostSOPA Lesufi update on online applications. MK pic.twitter.com/Sl6aPXBWnR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
