Prasa praised for swiftly terminating Letsoalo's contract
Activists welcome latest ruling against partial rezoning of PHA
NCC reviewing Ford's investigation into Kuga fires
Sam Issa murder trial: Court hears middle man gave statement in 2015
17 names submitted for SABC interim board
Rescue op for boy trapped in Boksburg mine halted
SA teen Montsi makes headlines Down Under
I'm among the best in the world, says Spurs' Kane
'Negotiations for Durban to host 2022 Games ongoing'
New F1 boss touts aggressive growth strategy
Pune dustbowl earns 'poor' rating from ICC referee
SA says Durban may lose out on hosting 2022 Commonwealth Games
Emma Stone: Award fiasco one of the worst moments of my life
Oscars draw lowest US audience since 2008
African leadership prize fails to find a winner, again
Poll: Americans stressed over politics
Viola Davis: My Oscar win made me feel like a 'princess'
Faye Dunaway: Warren Beatty wasn't at fault for Oscars blunder
[OPINION] Managing the monster of menopause
[LISTEN] Alcohol adverts in SA – yay or nay?
Whoah! Trevor Noah buys R130m penthouse in Manhattan
EFF fails in bid to speed up land expropriation
Eskom, Transnet sponsored Manyi's PPF, minister reveals
DA's interim WC leader Madikizela concerned over members' resignations
Malema: Amend Consitution to fast track land expropriation
Makhura survives motion of no confidence
[WATCH] Protest prevents opening of Alex clinic
[FACT CHECK] Is SA 'feeding its people toxins', as IFP alleges?
[OPINION] Managing the monster of menopause
[OPINION] Africa has a long history of fake news
[FACT CHECK] Videos supposedly showing 'carnage of foreigners' unlikely from SA
[OPINION] How gum disease in pregnant women poses a risk to their newborns
[OPINION] What you need to know about Kim Jong-nam's murder
[LIVE BLOG] State of the Nation Address 2017
[MAP] Fires wreak havoc across Western Cape
World Economic Forum 2017
Matric Results 2016
2016: A look at the year in news
[LIVE BLOG] ANC NEC briefing
[LIVE BLOG] Black Friday fever hits SA
Understanding municipal politics: Exploring fruitless & wasteful expenditure
Municipal Spending: The key factors
SA trade balance swings to R10.8bn deficit in January
Cuban cigar sales rise, defying flat luxury goods market
SABC records net loss of R411m
NUM to march on Diro Manganese Mine
[LISTEN] Romeo Kumalo: Forging my own path to success
Prasa denies approving R5.9m salary for acting CEO Collins Letsoalo
Activists welcome latest ruling against partial rezoning of PHA
This is the second appeal by the developer Uvest Property which wants to rezone 96 Hectares.
CAPE TOWN - Activists have welcomed the latest ruling by the Heritage Western Cape against the partial rezoning of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA).
This is the second appeal by the developer Uvest Property which wants to rezone 96 Hectares.
It is one of many proposed developments for the area.
The authority has labelled the 3,000 hectares of farm land which are partially based on an aquifer as a heritage resource.
The PHA has been at the centre of development disputes between activists and the City of Cape Town for a number of years.
Activist Nazeer Sonday says the ruling is a great victory for them.
“The resource of the area is critical for the city, for climate change, for water and food. We hope now the city will take heed of the ruling and start to protect and manage the PHA."
The ruling is not a binding matter.
Prasa praised for swiftly terminating Letsoalo's contract
NCC reviewing Ford's investigation into Kuga fires
Sam Issa murder trial: Court hears middle man gave statement in 2015
17 names submitted for SABC interim board
Rescue op for boy trapped in Boksburg mine halted
ANC: DA's motion against Makhura political gimmick
