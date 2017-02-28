Activists welcome latest ruling against partial rezoning of PHA

This is the second appeal by the developer Uvest Property which wants to rezone 96 Hectares.

CAPE TOWN - Activists have welcomed the latest ruling by the Heritage Western Cape against the partial rezoning of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA).

This is the second appeal by the developer Uvest Property which wants to rezone 96 Hectares.

It is one of many proposed developments for the area.

The authority has labelled the 3,000 hectares of farm land which are partially based on an aquifer as a heritage resource.

The PHA has been at the centre of development disputes between activists and the City of Cape Town for a number of years.

Activist Nazeer Sonday says the ruling is a great victory for them.

“The resource of the area is critical for the city, for climate change, for water and food. We hope now the city will take heed of the ruling and start to protect and manage the PHA."

The ruling is not a binding matter.