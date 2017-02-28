17 names submitted for SABC interim board

The list will be narrowed down to five names and presented to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament's Communications Portfolio Committee have submitted 17 names as possible candidates for the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) interim board.

The SABC interim board will operate for six months.

The African National Congress's Lerumo Kalako submitted eight names including that of former SABC board member Krish Naidoo.

“Mr Mathatha Tsedu, the second one is Ms Rachel Kalidass, David Niddrie the fourth is Mr Krish Naidoo, the fifth is Ms Febe Potgeiter-Gqubule.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Natasha Mazzone presented five names.

#SABC DA suggests John Matterson, Tanya Bosch, Mpumelelo Mkhabela , Jack Devnarain. KB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2017

The Congress of the People’s Willie Madisha submitted four names while the Economic Freedom Fighters is expected to submit their list of possible candidates for the public broadcaster's interim committee at a later stage.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)