Dept to complete gazzetting process before lifting water restrictions

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says while water restrictions are being lifted, the gazzetting process needs to be completed first.

On Monday morning, the department announced that the Vaal Dam had reached full capacity, the highest it’s been in six years.

On Sunday water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced that water restrictions would be lifted mainly for Gauteng.

Departmental Sputnik Ratau says anyone found to be violating the restrictions will be held accountable until the gazetting process is final.

“We wish all South Africans continue to use water conservatively and wisely because we still remain a water scares country whether we do have water restrictions or not.”

He says because the gazette will only be published on Friday, the municipalities may only choose to lift restrictions next week.

Ratau says officials will continue to keep an eye on levels at both the Vaal and Bloemhof dams as levels are expected to fluctuate.

