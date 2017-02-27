Titans set the benchmark in One Day Cup

Mark Boucher’s side have captured two victories from their three matches so far with some fantastic displays.

JOHANNESBURG - After nine matches of the One Day Cup, the Titans lead proceedings during the early stages of the tournament.

Mark Boucher’s side have captured two victories from their three matches so far, and while their most recent win was a 109-run hammering of the Lions, it was their previous triumph that really set tongues wagging.

The men from Centurion broke all sorts of records as they crushed the Cobras by 158 runs in Cape Town last Friday, with Henry Davids and Jonathan Vandiar the stars of the show. The pair put on a monumental opening stand of 313 and powered their side to 400 for five, the highest score ever struck in a domestic 50-over game on South African soil.

The Cobras’ reply was nowhere near enough, as they were dismissed for 242, with Titans legspinner Von Berg finishing with figures of 4-65.

The Titans top the log with 10 points, and are two clear of the second-placed Dolphins. The Cobras are in third place, closely followed by the Knights and Warriors, while the defending champion Lions anchor the table with four points.