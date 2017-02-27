Popular Topics
Rescue bid underway for boy (5) in Boksburg mineshaft

Hundreds of residents have gathered at the old shaft where rescuers are trying to find a safe way down.

Hundreds of residents in Jerusalem in Boksburg watch on as the rescue team prepares to enter the shaft to rescue a five-year-old boy. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN.
one hour ago

BOKSBURG - Emergency services are attempting to rescue a five-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen down a mineshaft at Jerusalem outside Boksburg.

Hundreds of residents have gathered at the old shaft where rescuers are trying to find a safe way down.

Residents earlier barricaded roads in the area with burning tires and trees, saying they had been asking for a long time for the shaft to be properly closed.

The mother of the five-year-old boy has been sitting inside one of the emergency services gazebo’s watching on as the rescue team prepares to go down the shaft.

She says she last saw her child on Saturday and has been searching since.

Ekurhuleni emergency services’ Vincent Khoza said: “We do not have [a] time [frame] in terms of how [long] the rescue will take.”

