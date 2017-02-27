Rescue bid underway for boy (5) in Boksburg mineshaft
Hundreds of residents have gathered at the old shaft where rescuers are trying to find a safe way down.
BOKSBURG - Emergency services are attempting to rescue a five-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen down a mineshaft at Jerusalem outside Boksburg.
Hundreds of residents have gathered at the old shaft where rescuers are trying to find a safe way down.
Residents earlier barricaded roads in the area with burning tires and trees, saying they had been asking for a long time for the shaft to be properly closed.
#sinkhole A 5 year old boy fell into an old mineshaft in Jerusalem-outside Boksburg. Emergency services are on scene. PP pic.twitter.com/VWS2SN1WHy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2017
The mother of the five-year-old boy has been sitting inside one of the emergency services gazebo’s watching on as the rescue team prepares to go down the shaft.
She says she last saw her child on Saturday and has been searching since.
Ekurhuleni emergency services’ Vincent Khoza said: “We do not have [a] time [frame] in terms of how [long] the rescue will take.”
#sinkhole the rescue mission for a 5 year old boy who is said to have fallen into the mineshaft is underway in Jerusalem, Boksburg. PP pic.twitter.com/DPhyj06MJI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2017
