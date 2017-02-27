Prasa Board: Letsoalo failed to play by the book

The acting CEO Collins Letsoalo was adamant the salary he is receiving from Prasa is above board and was approved by the company.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board says rules and regulations were not followed by acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Collins Letsoalo which has resulted in his immediate dismissal.

Letsoalo held a briefing in Pretoria on Monday – where he refuted claims by the Sunday Times that he had increased his salary by 350%, and instead claimed there was a deliberate attempt to discredit him.

The paper reported that just a month after his arrival at Prasa, Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.

But later the rail agency dismissed his claim.

Prasa's Nana Zenani said, “The Prasa board took the decision as a result of the lack of following of protocol and processes with regards to the acting CEO’s remuneration package. The decision was related to policy which was flouted.”

The transport ministry had also released a statement on Monday afternoon asking the board to investigate the matter and report back by Friday.

Earlier on Monday Letsoalo indicated that he is seeking legal advice over the article which he claims is an assault on his character.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)