Prasa Board: Letsoalo failed to play by the book
The acting CEO Collins Letsoalo was adamant the salary he is receiving from Prasa is above board and was approved by the company.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board says rules and regulations were not followed by acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Collins Letsoalo which has resulted in his immediate dismissal.
Letsoalo held a briefing in Pretoria on Monday – where he refuted claims by the Sunday Times that he had increased his salary by 350%, and instead claimed there was a deliberate attempt to discredit him.
The paper reported that just a month after his arrival at Prasa, Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.
On Monday, the acting CEO was adamant that the salary he is receiving from Prasa is above board and was approved by the company.
But later the rail agency dismissed his claim.
Prasa's Nana Zenani said, “The Prasa board took the decision as a result of the lack of following of protocol and processes with regards to the acting CEO’s remuneration package. The decision was related to policy which was flouted.”
The transport ministry had also released a statement on Monday afternoon asking the board to investigate the matter and report back by Friday.
Earlier on Monday Letsoalo indicated that he is seeking legal advice over the article which he claims is an assault on his character.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Sars’ intervention head Kumaran Moodley suspended
-
Rescue mission for boy in Boksburg mineshaft called off, for now
-
Dept to complete gazzetting process before lifting water restrictions
-
[LISTEN] Why millions of traffic fines could be scrapped
-
ANC: Maine comments on Gordhan reckless, irresponsible
-
Int financial task force defers comment on SA non-compliance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.