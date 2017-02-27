Prasa Board: Letsoalo failed to play by the book

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Prasa Board: Letsoalo failed to play by the book

The acting CEO Collins Letsoalo was adamant the salary he is receiving from Prasa is above board and was approved by the company.

Prasa's head office next to Park Station at Umjantshi House on Wolmarans Street, Braamfontein. Picture: Google Earth
Prasa's head office next to Park Station at Umjantshi House on Wolmarans Street, Braamfontein. Picture: Google Earth
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board says rules and regulations were not followed by acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Collins Letsoalo which has resulted in his immediate dismissal.

Letsoalo held a briefing in Pretoria on Monday – where he refuted claims by the Sunday Times that he had increased his salary by 350%, and instead claimed there was a deliberate attempt to discredit him.

The paper reported that just a month after his arrival at Prasa, Letsoalo demanded the same R5.9 million package that former boss Lucky Montana had received.

On Monday, the acting CEO was adamant that the salary he is receiving from Prasa is above board and was approved by the company.

But later the rail agency dismissed his claim.

Prasa's Nana Zenani said, “The Prasa board took the decision as a result of the lack of following of protocol and processes with regards to the acting CEO’s remuneration package. The decision was related to policy which was flouted.”

The transport ministry had also released a statement on Monday afternoon asking the board to investigate the matter and report back by Friday.

Earlier on Monday Letsoalo indicated that he is seeking legal advice over the article which he claims is an assault on his character.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA