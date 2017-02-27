Police await post-mortem in latest Table Mountain death
Hikers found the body of an unidentified man on the mountain on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after yet another body was found on Table Mountain.
Last Sunday, officials retrieved the body of a 19-year-old man from Iceland after he was reported missing.
In other incidents on the mountain, a hiker had to be airlifted off of Lion’s Head on Sunday morning and last week a man was pushed off a cliff by robbers while hiking in Newlands Forest.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “I can confirm that a case of death inquest is under investigation after a body of a male, in his 40s, was found by a hiker yesterday morning. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
