Police await post-mortem in latest Table Mountain death

Hikers found the body of an unidentified man on the mountain on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after yet another body was found on Table Mountain.

Last Sunday, officials retrieved the body of a 19-year-old man from Iceland after he was reported missing.

In other incidents on the mountain, a hiker had to be airlifted off of Lion’s Head on Sunday morning and last week a man was pushed off a cliff by robbers while hiking in Newlands Forest.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “I can confirm that a case of death inquest is under investigation after a body of a male, in his 40s, was found by a hiker yesterday morning. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)