Outa: Traffic fines issued to make money
The High Court in Pretoria on Friday ruled that millions of traffic fines issued from 2008 must be scrapped due to the RTIA's failure to comply with the AARTO Act guidelines.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says traffic fines are being issued as a means to generate revenue instead of enforcing road safety.
The High Court in Pretoria on Friday ruled that millions of traffic fines issued from 2008 must be scrapped due to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency's failure to comply with the AARTO Act guidelines.
Outa says the judge warned that traffic authorities need to stop blaming inefficiencies at the Post Office and rather focus on carrying out their work properly.
The organisation's Wayne Duvenage says: “They need to issue traffic fines properly, provide proper notices and implement proper procedures. We have found that government is suffering from a crisis of legitimacy.”
